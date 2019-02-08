Oscar Global reports standalone net profit of Rs 1.78 crore in the December 2018 quarter

-
Sales decline 68.97% to Rs 0.45 croreNet profit of Oscar Global reported to Rs 1.78 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against net loss of Rs 0.27 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales declined 68.97% to Rs 0.45 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 1.45 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales0.451.45 -69 OPM %-208.89-16.55 -PBDT1.80-0.24 LP PBT1.78-0.27 LP NP1.78-0.27 LP
