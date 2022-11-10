Osiajee Texfab consolidated net profit rises 350.00% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales decline 57.24% to Rs 0.62 crore

Net profit of Osiajee Texfab rose 350.00% to Rs 0.27 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.06 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 57.24% to Rs 0.62 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 1.45 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.0.621.4543.552.760.270.060.270.060.270.06

