Osiajee Texfab consolidated net profit rises 350.00% in the September 2022 quarter

Business Standard

Sales decline 57.24% to Rs 0.62 crore

Net profit of Osiajee Texfab rose 350.00% to Rs 0.27 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.06 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 57.24% to Rs 0.62 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 1.45 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales0.621.45 -57 OPM %43.552.76 -PBDT0.270.06 350 PBT0.270.06 350 NP0.270.06 350

First Published: Thu, November 10 2022. 07:59 IST

