Osiajee Texfab reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.14 crore in the March 2019 quarter

Sales decline 77.24% to Rs 2.08 crore

Net profit of Osiajee Texfab reported to Rs 0.14 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against net loss of Rs 0.08 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales declined 77.24% to Rs 2.08 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 9.14 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit rose 1566.67% to Rs 0.50 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.03 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales declined 79.33% to Rs 2.84 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 13.74 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales2.089.14 -77 2.8413.74 -79 OPM %12.98-0.88 -22.180.22 - PBDT0.27-0.07 LP 0.630.04 1475 PBT0.27-0.07 LP 0.630.04 1475 NP0.14-0.08 LP 0.500.03 1567

First Published: Fri, June 07 2019. 16:31 IST

