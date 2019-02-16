Osiajee Texfab standalone net profit rises 566.67% in the December 2018 quarter

JUST IN
Sales decline 62.00% to Rs 0.76 crore

Net profit of Osiajee Texfab rose 566.67% to Rs 0.40 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 0.06 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales declined 62.00% to Rs 0.76 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 2.00 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales0.762.00 -62 OPM %52.633.00 -PBDT0.400.06 567 PBT0.400.06 567 NP0.400.06 567

First Published: Sat, February 16 2019. 12:48 IST

