Osiajee Texfab standalone net profit rises 566.67% in the December 2018 quarter

Sales decline 62.00% to Rs 0.76 croreNet profit of Osiajee Texfab rose 566.67% to Rs 0.40 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 0.06 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales declined 62.00% to Rs 0.76 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 2.00 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales0.762.00 -62 OPM %52.633.00 -PBDT0.400.06 567 PBT0.400.06 567 NP0.400.06 567
