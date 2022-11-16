Oswal Minerals standalone net profit declines 93.39% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales decline 21.87% to Rs 691.92 crore

Net profit of Oswal Minerals declined 93.39% to Rs 0.92 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 13.91 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 21.87% to Rs 691.92 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 885.55 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.691.92885.550.453.221.4418.721.3118.640.9213.91

