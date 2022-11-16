Oswal Minerals standalone net profit declines 93.39% in the September 2022 quarter

JUST IN
Sales decline 21.87% to Rs 691.92 crore

Net profit of Oswal Minerals declined 93.39% to Rs 0.92 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 13.91 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 21.87% to Rs 691.92 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 885.55 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales691.92885.55 -22 OPM %0.453.22 -PBDT1.4418.72 -92 PBT1.3118.64 -93 NP0.9213.91 -93

First Published: Wed, November 16 2022. 17:08 IST

