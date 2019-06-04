Oswal Overseas reports standalone net profit of Rs 8.84 crore in the March 2019 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Oswal Overseas reports standalone net loss of Rs 4.59 crore in the December 2018 quarter
Omkar Overseas standalone net profit rises 800.00% in the March 2019 quarter
GSS Infotech consolidated net profit rises 21.47% in the December 2018 quarter
Motilal Oswal Financial Services consolidated net profit declines 83.87% in the December 2018 quarter
3i Infotech consolidated net profit rises 51.56% in the March 2019 quarter
-
Sales decline 28.04% to Rs 20.12 croreNet profit of Oswal Overseas reported to Rs 8.84 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against net loss of Rs 8.16 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales declined 28.04% to Rs 20.12 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 27.96 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,net profit reported to Rs 0.87 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against net loss of Rs 19.96 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 4.09% to Rs 79.09 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 75.98 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales20.1227.96 -28 79.0975.98 4 OPM %41.20-27.68 -3.22-21.81 - PBDT8.30-7.69 LP 2.07-18.32 LP PBT7.30-8.82 LP -0.71-20.62 97 NP8.84-8.16 LP 0.87-19.96 LP
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU