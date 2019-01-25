Oswal Yarns reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.01 crore in the December 2018 quarter

-
Sales rise 88.89% to Rs 0.34 croreNet profit of Oswal Yarns reported to Rs 0.01 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against net loss of Rs 0.02 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales rose 88.89% to Rs 0.34 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 0.18 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales0.340.18 89 OPM %8.825.56 -PBDT0.01-0.01 LP PBT0.01-0.02 LP NP0.01-0.02 LP
