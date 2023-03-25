Outcome of board meeting of Balmer Lawrie & Company

Held on 24 March 2023

The Board of Balmer Lawrie & Company at its meeting held on 24 March 2023 had inter-alia, considered and noted that Visakhapatnam Port Logistics Park, a Subsidiary of the Company had recently received the license for operating Container Freight Station and has started the commercial operations in this business segment.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)