P B A Infrastructure reports standalone net loss of Rs 1.00 crore in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 77.94% to Rs 2.78 crore

Net loss of P B A Infrastructure reported to Rs 1.00 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against net profit of Rs 0.31 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 77.94% to Rs 2.78 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 12.60 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019.2.7812.607.5511.980.201.63-1.000.43-1.000.31

