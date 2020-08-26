JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Shree Pacetronix reports consolidated net profit of Rs 0.05 crore in the June 2020 quarter

Boston Leasing & Finance standalone net profit rises 600.00% in the June 2020 quarter
Business Standard

P B A Infrastructure reports standalone net loss of Rs 1.00 crore in the June 2020 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales decline 77.94% to Rs 2.78 crore

Net loss of P B A Infrastructure reported to Rs 1.00 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against net profit of Rs 0.31 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 77.94% to Rs 2.78 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 12.60 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales2.7812.60 -78 OPM %7.5511.98 -PBDT0.201.63 -88 PBT-1.000.43 PL NP-1.000.31 PL

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Wed, August 26 2020. 07:54 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU