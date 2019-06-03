P B A Infrastructure reports standalone net loss of Rs 1.48 crore in the March 2019 quarter

-
Sales decline 23.03% to Rs 35.30 croreNet Loss of P B A Infrastructure reported to Rs 1.48 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against net loss of Rs 8.90 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales declined 23.03% to Rs 35.30 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 45.86 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,net profit reported to Rs 6.18 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against net loss of Rs 41.41 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales declined 24.68% to Rs 85.08 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 112.96 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales35.3045.86 -23 85.08112.96 -25 OPM %-10.57-3.47 -2.214.59 - PBDT-0.29-7.48 96 11.59-35.99 LP PBT-1.55-9.49 84 6.77-40.82 LP NP-1.48-8.90 83 6.18-41.41 LP
