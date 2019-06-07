P.G. Industry reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.06 crore in the March 2019 quarter

-
Sales rise 2.14% to Rs 18.61 croreNet profit of P.G. Industry reported to Rs 0.06 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against net loss of Rs 0.62 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 2.14% to Rs 18.61 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 18.22 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,net profit rose 341.67% to Rs 0.53 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.12 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales declined 5.49% to Rs 53.00 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 56.08 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales18.6118.22 2 53.0056.08 -5 OPM %6.024.88 -8.757.92 - PBDT0.570.15 280 1.581.63 -3 PBT0.410.06 583 1.041.13 -8 NP0.06-0.62 LP 0.530.12 342
