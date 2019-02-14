JUST IN
Business Standard

P.G. Industry standalone net profit declines 15.38% in the December 2018 quarter

Sales rise 11.24% to Rs 12.57 crore

Net profit of P.G. Industry declined 15.38% to Rs 0.11 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 0.13 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales rose 11.24% to Rs 12.57 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 11.30 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales12.5711.30 11 OPM %9.639.29 -PBDT0.270.34 -21 PBT0.150.20 -25 NP0.110.13 -15

First Published: Thu, February 14 2019. 17:12 IST

