P. H. Capital reports standalone net loss of Rs 4.75 crore in the March 2020 quarter

Sales rise 144.34% to Rs 20.28 croreNet loss of P. H. Capital reported to Rs 4.75 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against net profit of Rs 0.31 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales rose 144.34% to Rs 20.28 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 8.30 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 2.67 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 0.44 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 14.96% to Rs 59.09 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 51.40 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales20.288.30 144 59.0951.40 15 OPM %-28.70-2.05 --4.48-0.29 - PBDT-5.94-0.21 -2729 -2.99-0.27 -1007 PBT-5.96-0.22 -2609 -3.02-0.34 -788 NP-4.750.31 PL -2.67-0.44 -507
