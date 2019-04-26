P. H. Capital reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.31 crore in the March 2019 quarter

-
-
Sales decline 36.30% to Rs 8.30 croreNet profit of P. H. Capital reported to Rs 0.31 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against net loss of Rs 0.46 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales declined 36.30% to Rs 8.30 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 13.03 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 0.44 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against net profit of Rs 1.69 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales declined 41.72% to Rs 51.40 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 88.19 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales8.3013.03 -36 51.4088.19 -42 OPM %-2.05-3.84 --0.293.35 - PBDT-0.21-0.61 66 -0.272.50 PL PBT-0.22-0.63 65 -0.342.41 PL NP0.31-0.46 LP -0.441.69 PL
