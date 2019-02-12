P. H. Capital standalone net profit declines 40.68% in the December 2018 quarter

-
ALSO READ
S P Capital Financing reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.05 crore in the September 2018 quarter
S P Capital Financing reports consolidated net profit of Rs 0.05 crore in the September 2018 quarter
Premier Capital Services reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.20 crore in the September 2018 quarter
P. H. Capital reports standalone net loss of Rs 1.28 crore in the September 2018 quarter
Photon Capital Advisors reports consolidated net profit of Rs 0.24 crore in the December 2018 quarter
-
Sales decline 67.49% to Rs 9.50 croreNet profit of P. H. Capital declined 40.68% to Rs 1.40 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 2.36 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales declined 67.49% to Rs 9.50 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 29.22 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales9.5029.22 -67 OPM %18.006.98 -PBDT1.703.28 -48 PBT1.683.26 -48 NP1.402.36 -41
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU