P. H. Capital standalone net profit declines 40.68% in the December 2018 quarter

Sales decline 67.49% to Rs 9.50 crore

Net profit of P. H. Capital declined 40.68% to Rs 1.40 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 2.36 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales declined 67.49% to Rs 9.50 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 29.22 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales9.5029.22 -67 OPM %18.006.98 -PBDT1.703.28 -48 PBT1.683.26 -48 NP1.402.36 -41

February 12 2019

