P I Industries standalone net profit rises 18.03% in the March 2019 quarter

Sales rise 28.75% to Rs 804.80 croreNet profit of P I Industries rose 18.03% to Rs 124.40 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 105.40 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 28.75% to Rs 804.80 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 625.10 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,net profit rose 11.21% to Rs 407.70 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 366.60 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 24.76% to Rs 2840.90 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 2277.10 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales804.80625.10 29 2840.902277.10 25 OPM %21.3621.55 -20.1721.61 - PBDT192.80152.00 27 627.20546.20 15 PBT168.40130.70 29 534.60463.60 15 NP124.40105.40 18 407.70366.60 11
