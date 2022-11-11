P R Holdings standalone net profit rises 100.00% in the September 2022 quarter

-
ALSO READ
P R Holdings standalone net profit declines 25.00% in the June 2022 quarter
Eco Recycling standalone net profit rises 32.61% in the March 2022 quarter
Eco Recycling consolidated net profit rises 75.56% in the March 2022 quarter
Eco Recycling consolidated net profit declines 55.98% in the June 2022 quarter
Antony Waste Handling Cell consolidated net profit rises 29.27% in the September 2022 quarter
-
Sales reported at Rs 0.03 croreNet profit of P R Holdings rose 100.00% to Rs 0.04 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.02 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales reported to Rs 0.03 crore in the quarter ended September 2022. There were no Sales reported during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales0.030 0 OPM %00 -PBDT0.040.02 100 PBT0.040.02 100 NP0.040.02 100
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU