Pacheli Industrial Finance consolidated net profit rises 280.00% in the December 2018 quarter

Sales rise 117.81% to Rs 1.59 crore

Net profit of Pacheli Industrial Finance rose 280.00% to Rs 0.19 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 0.05 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales rose 117.81% to Rs 1.59 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 0.73 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales1.590.73 118 OPM %10.069.59 -PBDT0.250.06 317 PBT0.250.06 317 NP0.190.05 280

First Published: Sat, February 16 2019. 15:22 IST

