Pacific Industries consolidated net profit declines 69.05% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales decline 63.04% to Rs 22.82 croreNet profit of Pacific Industries declined 69.05% to Rs 0.78 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 2.52 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 63.04% to Rs 22.82 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 61.74 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales22.8261.74 -63 OPM %5.877.30 -PBDT3.706.18 -40 PBT0.863.61 -76 NP0.782.52 -69
