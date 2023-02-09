Pacific Industries consolidated net profit declines 69.05% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales decline 63.04% to Rs 22.82 crore

Net profit of Pacific Industries declined 69.05% to Rs 0.78 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 2.52 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 63.04% to Rs 22.82 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 61.74 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.22.8261.745.877.303.706.180.863.610.782.52

