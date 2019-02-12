Pact Industries standalone net profit declines 80.00% in the December 2018 quarter

JUST IN
Sales rise 43.62% to Rs 13.40 crore

Net profit of Pact Industries declined 80.00% to Rs 0.02 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 0.10 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales rose 43.62% to Rs 13.40 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 9.33 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales13.409.33 44 OPM %0.37-0.32 -PBDT0.170.21 -19 PBT0.030.14 -79 NP0.020.10 -80

First Published: Tue, February 12 2019. 16:41 IST

