PAE reports standalone net loss of Rs 1.31 crore in the March 2019 quarter

Sales decline 90.91% to Rs 0.01 croreNet Loss of PAE reported to Rs 1.31 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against net loss of Rs 0.06 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales declined 90.91% to Rs 0.01 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.11 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,net profit reported to Rs 3.36 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against net loss of Rs 1.52 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales declined 44.44% to Rs 0.05 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.09 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales0.010.11 -91 0.050.09 -44 OPM %-8500.00-136.36 --9780.00-3111.11 - PBDT-0.87-0.02 -4250 -5.08-1.81 -181 PBT-0.89-0.06 -1383 -5.18-1.95 -166 NP-1.31-0.06 -2083 3.36-1.52 LP
