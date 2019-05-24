Page Industries standalone net profit declines 20.42% in the March 2019 quarter

Sales decline 0.09% to Rs 607.86 crore

Net profit of declined 20.42% to Rs 74.98 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 94.22 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales declined 0.09% to Rs 607.86 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 608.40 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit rose 13.53% to Rs 393.94 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 346.98 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 11.79% to Rs 2852.20 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 2551.37 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

607.86608.402852.202551.3719.6924.1321.6321.19124.29149.66637.09545.50116.28142.10606.03517.5174.9894.22393.94346.98

