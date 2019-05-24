Page Industries standalone net profit declines 20.42% in the March 2019 quarter

JUST IN
Ashok Leyland standalone net profit declines 12.13% in the March 2019 quarter
Sales decline 0.09% to Rs 607.86 crore

Net profit of Page Industries declined 20.42% to Rs 74.98 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 94.22 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales declined 0.09% to Rs 607.86 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 608.40 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit rose 13.53% to Rs 393.94 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 346.98 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 11.79% to Rs 2852.20 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 2551.37 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales607.86608.40 0 2852.202551.37 12 OPM %19.6924.13 -21.6321.19 - PBDT124.29149.66 -17 637.09545.50 17 PBT116.28142.10 -18 606.03517.51 17 NP74.9894.22 -20 393.94346.98 14

First Published: Fri, May 24 2019. 17:01 IST

