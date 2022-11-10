Paisalo Digital consolidated net profit rises 13.25% in the September 2022 quarter

-
Sales rise 20.97% to Rs 120.29 croreNet profit of Paisalo Digital rose 13.25% to Rs 24.19 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 21.36 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 20.97% to Rs 120.29 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 99.44 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales120.2999.44 21 OPM %69.1473.61 -PBDT33.3729.92 12 PBT32.6029.12 12 NP24.1921.36 13
