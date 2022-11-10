Paisalo Digital consolidated net profit rises 13.25% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 20.97% to Rs 120.29 crore

Net profit of Paisalo Digital rose 13.25% to Rs 24.19 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 21.36 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 20.97% to Rs 120.29 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 99.44 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.120.2999.4469.1473.6133.3729.9232.6029.1224.1921.36

