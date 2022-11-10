JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Golden Crest Education & Services standalone net profit declines 25.00% in the September 2022 quarter
Business Standard

Paisalo Digital consolidated net profit rises 13.25% in the September 2022 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales rise 20.97% to Rs 120.29 crore

Net profit of Paisalo Digital rose 13.25% to Rs 24.19 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 21.36 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 20.97% to Rs 120.29 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 99.44 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales120.2999.44 21 OPM %69.1473.61 -PBDT33.3729.92 12 PBT32.6029.12 12 NP24.1921.36 13

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

First Published: Thu, November 10 2022. 15:43 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU