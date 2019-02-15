Paisalo Digital consolidated net profit rises 5.84% in the December 2018 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Paisalo Digital settles disclosure lapse case with Sebi, pays Rs 16 lakh
Paisalo Digital standalone net profit declines 7.02% in the September 2018 quarter
Paisalo Digital consolidated net profit declines 6.01% in the September 2018 quarter
Autolite (India) Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group
Bahrain Credit Signs 5-year Digital Banking Deal With Clayfin
-
Sales rise 20.95% to Rs 97.57 croreNet profit of Paisalo Digital rose 5.84% to Rs 18.85 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 17.81 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales rose 20.95% to Rs 97.57 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 80.67 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales97.5780.67 21 OPM %69.0465.35 -PBDT27.2123.28 17 PBT25.9321.95 18 NP18.8517.81 6
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU