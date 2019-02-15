Paisalo Digital consolidated net profit rises 5.84% in the December 2018 quarter

JUST IN
Sales rise 20.95% to Rs 97.57 crore

Net profit of Paisalo Digital rose 5.84% to Rs 18.85 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 17.81 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales rose 20.95% to Rs 97.57 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 80.67 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales97.5780.67 21 OPM %69.0465.35 -PBDT27.2123.28 17 PBT25.9321.95 18 NP18.8517.81 6

February 15 2019

