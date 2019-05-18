Paisalo Digital reports consolidated net loss of Rs 4.48 crore in the March 2019 quarter

-
ALSO READ
HC seeks EaseMyTrip response on MakeMyTrip plea
Bahrain Credit Signs 5-year Digital Banking Deal With Clayfin
Tech-savvy people more likely to accept digital healthcare services
Western Digital revenue slumps 20.7 percent
Digital news outlets Buzzfeed, Verizon lay off over 1,000 journalists
-
Sales rise 25.61% to Rs 90.19 croreNet Loss of Paisalo Digital reported to Rs 4.48 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against net loss of Rs 0.45 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 25.61% to Rs 90.19 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 71.80 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,net profit declined 2.37% to Rs 56.38 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 57.75 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 18.96% to Rs 360.60 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 303.13 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales90.1971.80 26 360.60303.13 19 OPM %58.9976.46 -66.2069.12 - PBDT9.2919.31 -52 89.6192.00 -3 PBT8.0817.73 -54 84.9086.43 -2 NP-4.48-0.45 -896 56.3857.75 -2
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU