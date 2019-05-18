JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Saregama India launches Carvaan Mini Legends for Kannada music
Business Standard

Paisalo Digital reports consolidated net loss of Rs 4.48 crore in the March 2019 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales rise 25.61% to Rs 90.19 crore

Net Loss of Paisalo Digital reported to Rs 4.48 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against net loss of Rs 0.45 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 25.61% to Rs 90.19 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 71.80 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit declined 2.37% to Rs 56.38 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 57.75 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 18.96% to Rs 360.60 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 303.13 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales90.1971.80 26 360.60303.13 19 OPM %58.9976.46 -66.2069.12 - PBDT9.2919.31 -52 89.6192.00 -3 PBT8.0817.73 -54 84.9086.43 -2 NP-4.48-0.45 -896 56.3857.75 -2

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Sat, May 18 2019. 13:51 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements