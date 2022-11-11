Palash Securities reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.32 crore in the September 2022 quarter

-
Sales rise 5.49% to Rs 19.41 croreNet Loss of Palash Securities reported to Rs 0.32 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against net loss of Rs 1.18 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 5.49% to Rs 19.41 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 18.40 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales19.4118.40 5 OPM %8.55-7.45 -PBDT1.08-0.51 LP PBT0.88-0.74 LP NP-0.32-1.18 73
