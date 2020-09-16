Palco Metals reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.17 crore in the June 2020 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Palco Metals reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.06 crore in the March 2020 quarter
PALCO reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.11 crore in the March 2020 quarter
PALCO reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.04 crore in the June 2020 quarter
Modison Metals standalone net profit declines 2.05% in the March 2020 quarter
Pradeep Metals consolidated net profit rises 7400.00% in the June 2020 quarter
-
Sales decline 45.86% to Rs 9.61 croreNet loss of Palco Metals reported to Rs 0.17 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against net profit of Rs 0.46 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 45.86% to Rs 9.61 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 17.75 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales9.6117.75 -46 OPM %-0.623.66 -PBDT-0.070.47 PL PBT-0.180.46 PL NP-0.170.46 PL
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU