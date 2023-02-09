Palm Jewels standalone net profit declines 90.91% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales decline 10.97% to Rs 32.30 crore

Net profit of Palm Jewels declined 90.91% to Rs 0.03 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.33 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 10.97% to Rs 32.30 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 36.28 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.32.3036.280.061.210.070.400.050.400.030.33

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)