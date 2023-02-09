JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Board of Escorts Kubota appoints director cum CFO
Business Standard

Palm Jewels standalone net profit declines 90.91% in the December 2022 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales decline 10.97% to Rs 32.30 crore

Net profit of Palm Jewels declined 90.91% to Rs 0.03 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.33 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 10.97% to Rs 32.30 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 36.28 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales32.3036.28 -11 OPM %0.061.21 -PBDT0.070.40 -83 PBT0.050.40 -88 NP0.030.33 -91

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

First Published: Thu, February 09 2023. 07:33 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU