Panacea Biotec donates 1.25 lakh SDVs of Easyfive-TT to Cuba

Panacea Biotec on humanitarian grounds has donated 125,000 single dose vials (SDVs) of its WHO Prequalified Pentavalent vaccine, Easyfive-TT, to the Ministry of Health of Republic of Cuba for use in Cuba National Health System speciflcallv in the expanded immunization program due to current ongoing shortage of the wP based Pentavalent Vaccine in Cuba.
