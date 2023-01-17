Panacea Biotec donates 1.25 lakh SDVs of Easyfive-TT to Cuba

Panacea Biotec on humanitarian grounds has donated 125,000 single dose vials (SDVs) of its WHO Prequalified Pentavalent vaccine, Easyfive-TT, to the Ministry of Health of Republic of Cuba for use in Cuba National Health System speciflcallv in the expanded immunization program due to current ongoing shortage of the wP based Pentavalent Vaccine in Cuba.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)