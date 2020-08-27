JUST IN
Panache Digilife reports consolidated net profit of Rs 1.16 crore in the June 2020 quarter

Sales rise 50.62% to Rs 20.50 crore

Net profit of Panache Digilife reported to Rs 1.16 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against net loss of Rs 4.32 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales rose 50.62% to Rs 20.50 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 13.61 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales20.5013.61 51 OPM %14.498.45 -PBDT1.960.77 155 PBT1.590.48 231 NP1.16-4.32 LP

