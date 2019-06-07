Panache Innovations reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.28 crore in the March 2019 quarter

-
Sales decline 66.07% to Rs 1.32 croreNet loss of Panache Innovations reported to Rs 0.28 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against net profit of Rs 0.05 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales declined 66.07% to Rs 1.32 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 3.89 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 0.37 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against net profit of Rs 0.63 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales declined 74.28% to Rs 10.31 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 40.08 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales1.323.89 -66 10.3140.08 -74 OPM %-26.52-0.26 --5.821.42 - PBDT-0.310.14 PL -0.310.73 PL PBT-0.310.13 PL -0.320.72 PL NP-0.280.05 PL -0.370.63 PL
