Panache Innovations reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.05 crore in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 109.72% to Rs 4.53 croreNet profit of Panache Innovations reported to Rs 0.05 crore in the quarter ended September 2022. There were no net profit/loss reported during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 109.72% to Rs 4.53 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 2.16 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales4.532.16 110 OPM %2.650 -PBDT0.080.03 167 PBT0.050.02 150 NP0.050 0
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
