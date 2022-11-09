Panache Innovations reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.05 crore in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 109.72% to Rs 4.53 crore

Net profit of Panache Innovations reported to Rs 0.05 crore in the quarter ended September 2022. There were no net profit/loss reported during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 109.72% to Rs 4.53 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 2.16 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.4.532.162.6500.080.030.050.020.050

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)