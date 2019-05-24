Panama Petrochem consolidated net profit rises 4.25% in the March 2019 quarter

Sales decline 3.01% to Rs 365.19 crore

Net profit of rose 4.25% to Rs 14.96 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 14.35 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales declined 3.01% to Rs 365.19 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 376.54 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit declined 14.91% to Rs 51.88 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 60.97 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales declined 4.29% to Rs 1269.33 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 1326.29 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

