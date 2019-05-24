JUST IN
Panama Petrochem consolidated net profit rises 4.25% in the March 2019 quarter

Sales decline 3.01% to Rs 365.19 crore

Net profit of Panama Petrochem rose 4.25% to Rs 14.96 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 14.35 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales declined 3.01% to Rs 365.19 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 376.54 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit declined 14.91% to Rs 51.88 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 60.97 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales declined 4.29% to Rs 1269.33 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 1326.29 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales365.19376.54 -3 1269.331326.29 -4 OPM %7.936.53 -7.878.12 - PBDT21.1522.18 -5 77.4795.44 -19 PBT19.6720.82 -6 71.5490.15 -21 NP14.9614.35 4 51.8860.97 -15

