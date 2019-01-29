Panasonic Carbon India Company standalone net profit declines 18.08% in the December 2018 quarter

JUST IN
Sales decline 1.71% to Rs 10.94 crore

Net profit of Panasonic Carbon India Company declined 18.08% to Rs 2.90 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 3.54 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales declined 1.71% to Rs 10.94 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 11.13 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales10.9411.13 -2 OPM %24.7726.24 -PBDT4.374.42 -1 PBT4.034.08 -1 NP2.903.54 -18

