Panasonic Carbon India Company standalone net profit declines 18.08% in the December 2018 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Panasonic Carbon India Company standalone net profit rises 11.73% in the June 2018 quarter
2 flagship Panasonic phones with AI capabilities now in India
Panasonic Energy India Company standalone net profit declines 58.13% in the September 2018 quarter
Panasonic Energy India Company reports standalone net profit of Rs 1.95 crore in the June 2018 quarter
Competition Commission fines Panasonic and Godrej for cartelization
-
Sales decline 1.71% to Rs 10.94 croreNet profit of Panasonic Carbon India Company declined 18.08% to Rs 2.90 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 3.54 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales declined 1.71% to Rs 10.94 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 11.13 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales10.9411.13 -2 OPM %24.7726.24 -PBDT4.374.42 -1 PBT4.034.08 -1 NP2.903.54 -18
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU