Panasonic Energy India Company standalone net profit declines 79.51% in the December 2018 quarter

Sales decline 12.63% to Rs 52.59 crore

Net profit of Panasonic Energy India Company declined 79.51% to Rs 1.08 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 5.27 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales declined 12.63% to Rs 52.59 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 60.19 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales52.5960.19 -13 OPM %1.9011.40 -PBDT1.917.70 -75 PBT1.217.08 -83 NP1.085.27 -80

First Published: Tue, February 05 2019. 16:32 IST

