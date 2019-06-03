Panchsheel Organics standalone net profit declines 25.00% in the March 2019 quarter

-
Sales decline 21.19% to Rs 10.04 croreNet profit of Panchsheel Organics declined 25.00% to Rs 0.75 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 1.00 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales declined 21.19% to Rs 10.04 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 12.74 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,net profit rose 10.08% to Rs 4.04 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 3.67 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 13.80% to Rs 48.23 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 42.38 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales10.0412.74 -21 48.2342.38 14 OPM %14.3412.87 -14.3716.23 - PBDT1.391.47 -5 6.826.41 6 PBT1.101.19 -8 5.665.19 9 NP0.751.00 -25 4.043.67 10
