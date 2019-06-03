Panchsheel Organics standalone net profit declines 25.00% in the March 2019 quarter

Sales decline 21.19% to Rs 10.04 crore

Net profit of declined 25.00% to Rs 0.75 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 1.00 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales declined 21.19% to Rs 10.04 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 12.74 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit rose 10.08% to Rs 4.04 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 3.67 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 13.80% to Rs 48.23 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 42.38 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

10.0412.7448.2342.3814.3412.8714.3716.231.391.476.826.411.101.195.665.190.751.004.043.67

