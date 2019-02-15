Panchsheel Organics standalone net profit rises 43.43% in the December 2018 quarter

-
Sales rise 53.66% to Rs 14.26 croreNet profit of Panchsheel Organics rose 43.43% to Rs 1.42 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 0.99 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales rose 53.66% to Rs 14.26 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 9.28 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales14.269.28 54 OPM %16.1320.37 -PBDT2.261.76 28 PBT1.971.44 37 NP1.420.99 43
