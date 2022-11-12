Panjon standalone net profit rises 66.67% in the September 2022 quarter

JUST IN
Sales rise 18.40% to Rs 1.93 crore

Net profit of Panjon rose 66.67% to Rs 0.05 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.03 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 18.40% to Rs 1.93 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 1.63 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales1.931.63 18 OPM %4.666.13 -PBDT0.080.09 -11 PBT0.050.03 67 NP0.050.03 67

First Published: Sat, November 12 2022. 08:11 IST

