Panth Infinity reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.27 crore in the March 2020 quarter

Sales decline 17.43% to Rs 3.79 croreNet profit of Panth Infinity reported to Rs 0.27 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 0.01 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 17.43% to Rs 3.79 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 4.59 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net profit rose 1942.86% to Rs 1.43 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.07 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 12.83% to Rs 17.68 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 15.67 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales3.794.59 -17 17.6815.67 13 OPM %4.75-0.87 -0.570.77 - PBDT0.15-0.05 LP 00.11 -100 PBT0.14-0.06 LP -0.030.07 PL NP0.27-0.01 LP 1.430.07 1943
