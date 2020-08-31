Panth Infinity standalone net profit declines 20.00% in the June 2020 quarter

-
Sales decline 38.51% to Rs 2.73 croreNet profit of Panth Infinity declined 20.00% to Rs 0.16 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 0.20 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 38.51% to Rs 2.73 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 4.44 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales2.734.44 -39 OPM %8.426.76 -PBDT0.210.28 -25 PBT0.210.27 -22 NP0.160.20 -20
