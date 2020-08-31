Panth Infinity standalone net profit declines 20.00% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 38.51% to Rs 2.73 crore

Net profit of Panth Infinity declined 20.00% to Rs 0.16 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 0.20 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 38.51% to Rs 2.73 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 4.44 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019.2.734.448.426.760.210.280.210.270.160.20

