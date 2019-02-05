Paos Industries reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.08 crore in the December 2018 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Paos Industries reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.10 crore in the September 2018 quarter
Spanish women hold powerhouse Germany to scoreless draw in friendly
Rajlaxmi Industries reports standalone nil net profit/loss in the June 2018 quarter
Monnet Industries reports standalone net loss of Rs 144.95 crore in the September 2018 quarter
Sumeru Industries reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.04 crore in the September 2018 quarter
-
Reported sales nilNet Loss of Paos Industries reported to Rs 0.08 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against net loss of Rs 0.02 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. There were no Sales reported in the quarter ended December 2018 and during the previous quarter ended December 2017.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU