Par Drugs & Chemicals standalone net profit rises 68.02% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 26.70% to Rs 24.82 crore

Net profit of Par Drugs & Chemicals rose 68.02% to Rs 3.73 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 2.22 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 26.70% to Rs 24.82 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 19.59 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.24.8219.5923.7720.625.893.844.983.013.732.22

