Par Drugs & Chemicals standalone net profit rises 68.02% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 26.70% to Rs 24.82 croreNet profit of Par Drugs & Chemicals rose 68.02% to Rs 3.73 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 2.22 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 26.70% to Rs 24.82 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 19.59 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales24.8219.59 27 OPM %23.7720.62 -PBDT5.893.84 53 PBT4.983.01 65 NP3.732.22 68
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU