Parabolic Drugs reports standalone net loss of Rs 7.09 crore in the December 2018 quarter

Sales decline 98.65% to Rs 0.22 croreNet Loss of Parabolic Drugs reported to Rs 7.09 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against net loss of Rs 15.48 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales declined 98.65% to Rs 0.22 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 16.28 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales0.2216.28 -99 OPM %-913.64-27.64 -PBDT-2.05-6.44 68 PBT-7.19-15.09 52 NP-7.09-15.48 54
