Paragon Finance standalone net profit declines 34.00% in the March 2019 quarter

Sales decline 2.50% to Rs 1.17 croreNet profit of Paragon Finance declined 34.00% to Rs 0.33 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.50 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales declined 2.50% to Rs 1.17 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 1.20 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,net profit rose 33.33% to Rs 2.76 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 2.07 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales declined 0.26% to Rs 3.88 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 3.89 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales1.171.20 -3 3.883.89 0 OPM %48.7247.50 -49.4850.13 - PBDT0.410.65 -37 3.582.74 31 PBT0.390.61 -36 3.482.59 34 NP0.330.50 -34 2.762.07 33
