Paragon Finance standalone net profit declines 96.00% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales decline 38.20% to Rs 0.55 crore

Net profit of Paragon Finance declined 96.00% to Rs 0.01 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.25 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 38.20% to Rs 0.55 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.89 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.0.550.8910.9128.090.050.310.010.290.010.25

