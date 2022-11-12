Paragon Finance standalone net profit declines 96.00% in the September 2022 quarter

JUST IN
Sales decline 38.20% to Rs 0.55 crore

Net profit of Paragon Finance declined 96.00% to Rs 0.01 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.25 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 38.20% to Rs 0.55 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.89 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales0.550.89 -38 OPM %10.9128.09 -PBDT0.050.31 -84 PBT0.010.29 -97 NP0.010.25 -96

First Published: Sat, November 12 2022. 08:09 IST

