Paragon Finance standalone net profit rises 8.70% in the December 2018 quarter

Sales decline 1.15% to Rs 0.86 crore

Net profit of Paragon Finance rose 8.70% to Rs 0.25 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 0.23 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales declined 1.15% to Rs 0.86 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 0.87 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales0.860.87 -1 OPM %45.3550.57 -PBDT0.360.43 -16 PBT0.340.39 -13 NP0.250.23 9

First Published: Thu, February 14 2019. 17:40 IST

