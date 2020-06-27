JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

UCO Bank reports standalone net profit of Rs 16.78 crore in the March 2020 quarter
Business Standard

Paramone Concepts reports consolidated net loss of Rs 11.07 crore in the March 2020 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales rise 1012.94% to Rs 34.39 crore

Net Loss of Paramone Concepts reported to Rs 11.07 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 6.67 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales rose 1012.94% to Rs 34.39 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 3.09 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 6.67 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 6.01 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 417.78% to Rs 54.16 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 10.46 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales34.393.09 1013 54.1610.46 418 OPM %-27.65-295.79 --5.71-90.34 - PBDT-10.99-8.25 -33 -4.34-7.48 42 PBT-11.06-8.33 -33 -4.67-7.79 40 NP-11.07-6.67 -66 -6.67-6.01 -11

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Sat, June 27 2020. 08:06 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU