Paramone Concepts reports consolidated net loss of Rs 11.07 crore in the March 2020 quarter

Sales rise 1012.94% to Rs 34.39 croreNet Loss of Paramone Concepts reported to Rs 11.07 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 6.67 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales rose 1012.94% to Rs 34.39 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 3.09 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 6.67 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 6.01 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 417.78% to Rs 54.16 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 10.46 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales34.393.09 1013 54.1610.46 418 OPM %-27.65-295.79 --5.71-90.34 - PBDT-10.99-8.25 -33 -4.34-7.48 42 PBT-11.06-8.33 -33 -4.67-7.79 40 NP-11.07-6.67 -66 -6.67-6.01 -11
