Pariksha Fin-Invest-Lease reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.14 crore in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 11.11% to Rs 0.10 croreNet loss of Pariksha Fin-Invest-Lease reported to Rs 0.14 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against net profit of Rs 0.01 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 11.11% to Rs 0.10 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.09 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales0.100.09 11 OPM %-150.0022.22 -PBDT-0.150.02 PL PBT-0.150.02 PL NP-0.140.01 PL
