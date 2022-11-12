Pariksha Fin-Invest-Lease reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.14 crore in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 11.11% to Rs 0.10 crore

Net loss of Pariksha Fin-Invest-Lease reported to Rs 0.14 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against net profit of Rs 0.01 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 11.11% to Rs 0.10 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.09 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.0.100.09-150.0022.22-0.150.02-0.150.02-0.140.01

