Pariksha Fin-Invest-Lease reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.02 crore in the December 2018 quarter

Sales rise 1000.00% to Rs 0.11 crore

Net profit of Pariksha Fin-Invest-Lease remain constant at Rs 0.02 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 and also during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales rose 1000.00% to Rs 0.11 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 0.01 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales0.110.01 1000 OPM %63.64-400.00 -PBDT0.020.03 -33 PBT0.020.03 -33 NP0.020.02 0

First Published: Wed, February 13 2019. 11:21 IST

