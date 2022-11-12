Parker Agrochem Exports reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.21 crore in the September 2022 quarter

-
Sales rise 25.30% to Rs 1.04 croreNet profit of Parker Agrochem Exports reported to Rs 0.21 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against net loss of Rs 0.24 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 25.30% to Rs 1.04 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.83 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales1.040.83 25 OPM %29.81-15.66 -PBDT0.32-0.13 LP PBT0.21-0.24 LP NP0.21-0.24 LP
